The Year in Pictures 2018

People


From the photographers of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com
Photo Sections:
News
People
Entertainment
Sports
Jerry Murphy of the 2 Street Strutters Comic Division struts down Broad Street shirtless during one of the city’s coldest Mummers Parades on Jan. 1.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Visitors take selfies with one of Philadelphia’s most photographed icons – the Liberty Bell.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
No, it’s not a mirage: On a hot August day, 6-year old Ciara Robinson swims next to a giant inflatable swan in a pool in North Philadelphia.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Yoga classes may have evolved a bit since you first gave it a try. Bridget Claeson, Shiqi Chao, and Mariana Repsold stretch during a paddleboard yoga class at the Spruce Street Harbor Park.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Noah gets some attention during a puppy yoga class at Amrita Yoga & Wellness. Puppies in the class are available for adoption.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
People with umbrellas walk in between archways on a rainy day at Princeton University.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Oh, deer. Even local wildlife, above, came out to catch the Eagles take on the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 11. The deer likely went back into hiding when the Eagles lost to their division rivals, 27-20.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
After years on view, lowland gorillas, right, received an overdue grooming as part of a restoration project of the beloved dioramas at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. They had been sealed up since they were installed in the 1930s. Read related coverage
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Amish farmers crowd into a tent for an auction of dairy cows at Aaron Fisher’s farm near Oxford, Pa. Faced with years of declining milk prices, the farmers have been resorting to selling off their previously profitable dairy cows.
Ed Hille
A bed of straw provided a place for two dairy cows to rest, and Dakota Hammaker of Mechanicsburg, Pa., nestled right in between Waffle (left) and Baby Girl. Hammaker was taking a break at the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in January. Read related coverage
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
Coming from Missouri, I’m no stranger to agriculture, so I was excited to be assigned to cover the annual Farm Show in Harrisburg. The best pictures from these types of events usually come from behind the scenes as participants prepare their animals for the show. Sometimes it’s a frenzy of activity — and sometimes it’s a lot of waiting. I arrived early and was walking around the cattle area when I saw a guy lying between two cows. Sometimes all you need is a little serendipity and the picture makes itself.
— Tim Tai
Oliver may not have been impressed with an auction of items from the estate of Dorrance H. “Dodo” Hamilton, but it drew a crowd at Freeman’s auction house in Philadelphia. The 6-year-old Maltese sat in the arms of Richard Davidson, occasionally giving him a kiss during the bidding process while co-owner Linda Golden (in background) sat beside them.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
A dog’s human posted a preemptive warning sign to let concerned onlookers know the pooch inside the car with its windows up on a hot day was OK. The driver had stopped to get a cup of coffee and left the dog in the car – with the air- conditioning running.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Rodney Braxton (back left) seems to be tossing a ball over City Hall while he plays basketball in front of a mural of Philadelphia’s skyline as a biker passes by at Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
He appears to be floating, but Ed Rychlak, 55, of Street Media in Perkiomenville, is very much grounded as he installs clear film over the covers at the subway entrance at Dilworth Park.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Levi King falls off a bull as bullfighters race to protect him during the bull-riding competition on opening night of the annual Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, N.J. The weekly rodeo marked its 64th year. Read related coverage
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
A naked bike rider poses for photos for curious onlookers in Center City as other bikers speed by during the Philly Naked Bike Ride on Sept. 8. For participants and bystanders alike, the ride has become an annual tradition to bike in the buff.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Larger than life, oversized fiberglass figures have been turning heads in the Garden State for decades. Originally roadside attractions for retail stores, they have since found homes in some unusual spots. Here, a figure stands tall above the buildings at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. Read related coverage
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
A silhouette of a cowboy figure stands sentinel at the Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, N.J. Read related coverage
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Miniature figurines can be compelling. Here, decorations on a shelf tell a story of their own at the home of Henri David, who hosted his popular Halloween party for the 50th time.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
A pedestrian with an umbrella has her hands full as she walks along Market Street at 11th during an early-morning rain in the fall.
ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff
An Amish buggy travels a clear path along Main Street during a spring snowstorm in East Earl, Pa.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Photo Sections:
News
People
Entertainment
Sports

If you are having trouble viewing, click here: http://www.philly.com/entertainment/inq/best-pictures-people-philadelphia-20181220.html