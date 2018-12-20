Behind the lens:

Coming from Missouri, I’m no stranger to agriculture, so I was excited to be assigned to cover the annual Farm Show in Harrisburg. The best pictures from these types of events usually come from behind the scenes as participants prepare their animals for the show. Sometimes it’s a frenzy of activity — and sometimes it’s a lot of waiting. I arrived early and was walking around the cattle area when I saw a guy lying between two cows. Sometimes all you need is a little serendipity and the picture makes itself.— Tim Tai