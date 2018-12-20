Behind the lens:

Jockeying and negotiating for position where best to photograph Meek Mill’s release from prison, those of us waiting near his limo were astounded to see a corporate chopper land a few hundred yards away in an industrial area nearby. Almost immediately the gates to the institute opened and the limo exited and raced to the still-running chopper. Mill exited in his prison blues with a huge smile and took a selfie video as he dashed onboard. I made this photo through the fence that separated us and he was off.— David Swanson