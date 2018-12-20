The Year in Pictures 2018

Entertainment


From the photographers of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com
Photo Sections:
News
People
Entertainment
Sports
Swinging from a chandelier, pop star Pink dazzles the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center on April 13. The Doylestown native brought her vocals and aerial act to town ahead of the release of her album Beautiful Trauma in October.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Meek Mill rushes toward an awaiting helicopter after his release from prison in Chester on April 24. He was being flown to a Sixers playoff game to be the guest bell ringer. Read related coverage
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
Jockeying and negotiating for position where best to photograph Meek Mill’s release from prison, those of us waiting near his limo were astounded to see a corporate chopper land a few hundred yards away in an industrial area nearby. Almost immediately the gates to the institute opened and the limo exited and raced to the still-running chopper. Mill exited in his prison blues with a huge smile and took a selfie video as he dashed onboard. I made this photo through the fence that separated us and he was off.
— David Swanson
Comedian Kevin Hart bows down to Meek Mill before he rang the replica Liberty Bell. Read related coverage
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
The Miss America pageant itself was in the spotlight after some controversial changes, including the elimination of the swimsuit competition. Miss New Hampshire Marisa Moorhouse dances as she leaves the stage at the end of the first night of preliminaries in the 92nd Miss America competition.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Miss New York Nia Franklin is crowned Miss America 2019.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Miss America board chairwoman Gretchen Carlson watches the competition at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Some sought the ouster of the new chair after a competitor accused her of bullying.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Nothing says “Philadelphia” like Rocky, or an overly enthusiastic Eagle. Sylvester Stallone visits the Rocky statue near the Art Museum. He was in town filming Creed 2 on April 6. Read related coverage
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Eagles center Jason Kelce, who won fans’ hearts off the field with a rousing address at the Super Bowl parade, plays baritone saxophone with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center on July 24. With conductor Aram Demirjian (right), they played the Eagles fight song during a celebration of the team’s winning season. Read related coverage
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
If it’s Labor Day weekend, it must be Made in America time in Philly. The festival was held after a dispute about its location this year. Festival founder Jay-Z balked at Mayor Kenney’s plan to move the festival from the Parkway, but eventually they struck a deal to keep it there. Miguel performs on the Liberty Stage. Read related coverage
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Fans cheer during Ty Dolla Sign’s performance.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
A concertgoer crowd-surfs during a set.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
A triple delight from Cuba, ballet dancers (from left) Cesar, Angel, and Marcos Ramirez perform at the Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia. The identical triplets, 18, performed in two productions in the city in the fall. Read related coverage
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Philadelphia songwriter and guitarist Kurt Vile at Penn Treaty Park. Vile was promoting Bottle It In, his first new record in three years.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
A performer seems to float during opening night of Cirque Du Soleil’s Volta: Under the Big Top at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Willie Nelson at the BB&T Pavilion.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Elton John's stop in Philadelphia was part of a farewell tour that will bring him back to the Wells Fargo Center in 2019.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Kenny Chesney at Lincoln Financial Field
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Carrie Underwood performs at the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Paul Simon walks onto the stage playing guitar at the Wells Fargo Center.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Stevie Wonder at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Patti Labelle performs at the Dell Center.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Nicki Minaj performs in the Made in America Festival.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Van Morrison performs at the BB&T Pavilion.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Photo Sections:
News
People
Entertainment
Sports

If you are having trouble viewing, click here: http://www.philly.com/entertainment/inq/best-pictures-entertainment-meek-mill-taylor-swift-kevin-hart-philadelphia-20181220.html

Related stories