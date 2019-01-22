But set aside the hand sanitizer, Airborne, and Zicam for a moment, and consider instead the immunity-improving powers of some natural alternatives, such as Vitamin C, turmeric, and ginger. Homeopathic remedies have long been embraced by all sorts of people — including some Philadelphia business owners — as a way to ward off a tickle in the throat or to soothe a full-blown cold. As a bonus, they go down a lot easier than some of their more medicinal counterparts.