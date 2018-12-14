While Good Good opened a physical space in 2016, it can actually trace its roots back to 2014, when Nevins and Banford began organizing the annual Five Dollar Comedy Week — a festival of about 90 shows that were sourced from pitches from a slew of Philadelphia comics. The goal, Nevins says, was to get comedy performers of all stripes — stand-ups, improv artists, storytellers and others — to come together, so the only rule was that any pitch could not be one type of show, but it had to combine various comedic elements.