During her interview on the red carpet with E!'s Ryan Seacrest, Lady Gaga told us — in her purple Valentino Couture — that it was a wonderful night to celebrate art. And it was clear, this voluminous gown, with its billowing sleeves and endless train, was a work of art. But should we expect anything less from Gaga, who also stunned in Tiffany’s diamonds and a purple streak in her now white blond hair? Only Gaga can do Gaga.