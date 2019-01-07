We are just a few minutes into the red carpet and so far it’s all about winter white -- Sandra Oh -- in Atelier Versace and winter pastels -- Regina King murdered in rose all day -- Stick with us to see up to the minute red carpet updates.
The best supporting actress nominee, film donned a custom Alberta Ferretti, strapless gown, complete with sweetheart neckline, and sparkled like a rose skyscraper. King’s' look was structured, but her soft curled bob, added a touch of soft elegance. Beautiful. appropriate and fabulous.
Kaley Cuoco, obviously channeling her inner Jennifer Aniston, opted for a black and white color block strapless dress that if we are honest, is something we’ve seen before. But like, Cuoco said her Monique Lhluillier was all about the pockets. All. About. The. Pockets.
Halters always work. Black always work. Metallics always work. So of course, Penelope Cruz’s princess gown by Ralph & Russo completely and totally worked.
During her interview on the red carpet with E!'s Ryan Seacrest, Lady Gaga told us — in her purple Valentino Couture — that it was a wonderful night to celebrate art. And it was clear, this voluminous gown, with its billowing sleeves and endless train, was a work of art. But should we expect anything less from Gaga, who also stunned in Tiffany’s diamonds and a purple streak in her now white blond hair? Only Gaga can do Gaga.
Thandie Newton’s hair and makeup is fantastic. That’s how you wear a smokey eye. The dress was on trend for the colors of the night -- white and metallic -- but it isn’t really working. It’s very kind of angel meets scarecrow and that’s not a win.
Amy Adams’s bateau neck form-fitting gown in this wonderful shade of teal was indeed appropriate. But this Calvin Klein by Appointment gown was matte and boring. I wish she would have kicked it up a notch. Okay, well a few notches.
Catherine Zeta Jones in architectural green Elie Saab was an example of how fashion as origami can work, and work very well, I might add. Loved it.
Janelle Monae’s Golden Globes look reminds me of how I would want to do vintage — if I had the patience. It appears that she’s layered a 1960s-style sheath over a ’70s sleeved gown and she’s topped it with a golden ’20s-style cloche over Princess Leia style braids. #Mostcreative.
Debra Messing told Giuliana Rancic that she knew immediately that her doing-the-most black Pamella Roland was her first pick. It was the only gown for her, she said. Well I will just have to respectfully disagree here. Hated it.
Clearly Lupita Nyong’o doesn’t know how to disappoint on the red carpet. As expected, she was flawless in this strapless, twinkling head-to-toe Calvin Klein by Appointment in this striking shade of blue.
Champagne-hued + Tea-length dress + Alexander McQueen = Emily Blunt in one of my absolute favorite gowns. Blunt’s stylist, Jessica Paster, confirmed that the dress was bespoke and took more than 400 hours to make. It’s ethereal look is a nod to Mary Poppins for which Blunt was nominated for a best actress, comedy Golden Globe.
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts look was top for the night for two reasons: The top was the perfect shade of nude and she wore it over a perfectly-fitting cigarette pants. Any time any woman wears pants to an awards show, I’m all for it. Kill it, Julia.