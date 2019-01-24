How many times can one warble variations on “When it come to emotions, I play camouflage,” not to mention “Jumpin’ on another jet / Jumpin’ on another jet” in the same robo-tripping quaver? One Future album is excellent: Dirty Sprite 2, named for the cough syrup habit he says he’s kicked (The WIZRD’s “Overdose” actually refers to his abundance of “swag”). The others only hit a nerve sporadically, and this one has 20 tracks. So casual fans can add “Call the Coroner” to the highlight reel, with its hypnotic Buju Banton-cum-“Bodak Yellow” melody and fun boasts like “I don’t have no stylist,” as well as the addictive “Krazy but True,” which invites us to imagine a “fishtank with a shark in it” and a penthouse living room “with a garage in it,” while credibly taking credit for the way 2019 rappers “drop your mixtapes, your adlibs, and everything.” The turntable scratching(!) on “Crushed Up” will make you look up, but so will “Servin Killa Kam’s" “bought a new toy” just because you thought he said “toilet.” —Dan Weiss