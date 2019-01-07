“Increased cost, increased rent, increased health insurance — everything’s going up and we’re not really seeing an increase in sales,” says Ferraro, who opened his stores 42 and 40 years ago respectively. Back then, he relied on back issues for some 90 percent of his sales. Thanks to eBay and sites like it, that number is down to about 20 percent, he says. Factor in the rise of digital comics and it’s getting harder to keep the lights on.