Chicago reissue label Numero Group is an expert unearther that specializes in bringing talented might-have-beens out from obscurity and into the light of day. Rather than center on a specific scene or individual artist (as with 2017‘s fabulous Jackie Shane set), this double-disc collection with excellent liner notes by critic Jessica Hopper gathers 56 little-known girl groups from all over the U.S. in the pre-psychedelic 1960s. It’s a treasure trove of swoony, energetic, lovelorn pop from black, white, and brown groups such as Toni & the Hearts, Judy & the Affections, and the Dreamliners that sing their hearts out but that never achieved the fame of the Shangri-Las or the Marvelettes. Florida rock band the Belles sound positively punky on “Come Back,” and they turn a female gaze on the Van Morrison-penned Them hit “Gloria” with new lyrics about a cute guy named “Melvin.” Future soul star Lyn Collins is heard as a 14-year-old on Charles Pike & the Scholars‘ “Unlucky in Love.” Bernadette Carroll tries her darnedest to get a new dance craze going on “The Humpty Dump.” Basement Beehive is a high-haired, highly enjoyable alternative history of songs that sound like you must have heard them before but actually haven’t. — Dan DeLuca