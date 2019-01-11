As the Eagles prepare to go up against the New Orleans Saints once again this weekend, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has a message for the nonbelievers out there: Nick Foles is the danger.
Cranston appeared on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football today, where he gave a rendition of his famous “I am the one who knocks” speech from Breaking Bad, in which the formerly meek Walter White transforms irreversibly into his maniacal, drug-dealing alter-ego, Heisenberg. This time around, however, Cranston made it clear that Foles is also “the one who knocks.”
“You are not in danger, Nick. You are the danger,” Cranston said, donning his Heisenberg persona. “A team goes down in New Orleans and gets knocked out of the playoffs, and they think that of you? No, Nick. You are the one who knocks … teams out of the playoffs, with a possible exception for the Rams.”
In addition to his monologue, Cranston also donated his porkpie hat, made famous by Heisenberg on Breaking Bad, to a shrine on the GMFB set that is dedicated to Foles. The Eagles QB has not yet responded publicly.
Where Cranston’s enthusiasm for the Birds is coming from, however, is unclear. A California native, Cranston historically has been a fan of the Los Angeles Rams, hence his stipulation to the Heisenberg speech above. However, Cranston has spent a significant amount of time in Philly in the last couple years, thanks to his recent work with Philly native Kevin Hart, so our penchant for the Birds may have rubbed off on him some.
Cranston, after all, came to Philly in 2017 to film The Upside with Hart. Formerly known as Untouchable, the film is a remake of the hit 2011 French comedy-drama, The Intouchables, and stars Cranston as a paralyzed billionaire, and Hart as his live-in caretaker. Throughout the process, Cranston was spotted around town driving a Ferrari as part of filming, hitting up a Sixers game, and having dinner at Barclay Prime with local director M. Night Shyamalan.
Released today, The Upside premiered to generally lukewarm reviews, with Inquirer film critic Gary Thompson rating the flick at 2.5 stars out of four. Elsewhere, Us Weekly called The Upside an inauthentic “present-day statement on American racial dynamics,” while TheWrap concluded that Hart’s character comes off as ”a stereotype with no other purpose than to illuminate the humanity of his white counterpart.”
The Birds, meanwhile, are going into Sunday’s game against the Saints as 8.5-point underdogs. Though, with Walter White’s support, that hardly seems to matter.
