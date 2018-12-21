Unless you’ve been living under a rock since January, you know he led the city to its first Super Bowl victory earlier this year against the Patriots. Even though he’s been hanging out on the sidelines for most of the Eagles’ current season, it’s clear now after Foles saved the Eagles’ bid for the playoffs that he’s back where he’s supposed to be -- saving Philly from itself when we need it the most. He’ll get another chance to prove himself this Sunday, when he starts against the 10-4 Houston Texans.