At this point, it’s pretty obvious that Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles is the hero that Philadelphia has always deserved but never really had.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock since January, you know he led the city to its first Super Bowl victory earlier this year against the Patriots. Even though he’s been hanging out on the sidelines for most of the Eagles’ current season, it’s clear now after Foles saved the Eagles’ bid for the playoffs that he’s back where he’s supposed to be -- saving Philly from itself when we need it the most. He’ll get another chance to prove himself this Sunday, when he starts against the 10-4 Houston Texans.
For real, was there any other Philadelphian in history who was better at handling clutch situations? Here are a couple other times in Philly history that Nick Foles’ crisis-handling skills probably would’ve come in handy.
A very long time ago — 1777 — General George Washington led an army of 11,000 into a battle at Brandywine Creek against a British-Hessian army of 15,000. Washington’s army, outnumbered and outmatched by the British, was driven to disarray and forced to retreat to Chester.
This loss led the Continental Congress to abandon the city for Lancaster and later, York. The British marched into Philadelphia unopposed in September and stationed 9,000 troops in Germantown, forcing Washington and his army to camp at Valley Forge.
Washington was obviously a very good general since we wound up winning the Revolutionary War, but if Foles was alive then, he probably would’ve done a pretty respectable job as well. Just sayin’.
In 1844, Philly dealt with a series of riots that were the result of rising anti-Catholic sentiment as more Irish Catholic immigrants moved to the city. Nativist groups had been spreading a rumor five months before the riots that Catholics were trying to remove the Bible from public schools.
Eventually the tension erupted in Kensington in May during a nativist rally, which resulted in the destruction of two Catholic churches. The government brought in militia that killed and wounded hundreds in nativist mobs.
The riots eventually caused the city’s law enforcement to make significant reforms and fueled criticism of the nativist movement. Philly’s always been a city where people aren’t shy to express their political sentiments, but maybe Foles could have brokered a deal between the two sides with his almost impossibly diplomatic demeanor.
Philly, like most major American cities was hit pretty hard by the Great Depression. Between 1929 and 1933, factory payrolls fell by 60 percent and unemployment peaked in 1933. Bummer.
What made things worse was that Philadelphia’s mayor at the time, J. Hampton Moore, blamed laziness and wastefulness for the economic disaster and claimed that there was no starvation in the city. He wound up firing 3,500 city workers, cut people’s pay and forced unpaid vacation. This did actually wind up saving Philadelphia millions of dollars but it made many people angry, understandably.
I know that Foles’ specialty is being able to throw a football 49 yards down the field to Alshon Jeffery while he’s being taken to the ground, but maybe Moore could’ve used some of his level-headed leadership during this crisis.
Eagles fans, you know how painful this loss was.
Even before the Eagles played the Bucs, people were celebrating the victory. They had good reason to do so! The Eagles had thrashed the Bucs previously and before this season, Tampa Bay had never won a game played in temperatures below 40 degrees.
But that didn’t happen and Eagles fans watched what should’ve been their ticket to Super Bowl XXXVII slip away as the Bucs humiliated the Eagles with a 27-10 victory. While the Eagles eventually won the Super Bowl, 2003 was yet another year they really could have gone and won it all.
Where were you when we needed you then, Nick Foles? Being only 14 is simply not a good enough excuse. No matter. You’re here now, and that’s what matters.