For his first album in four years, Jackson — British power-pop sophisticat — veers closer to the spunky guitar-driven sound that characterized the beginning of his four decades old career than the cosmopolitan, Bacharach-ian sound of his Night and Day. Using a loose theme based on the masks of Comedy and Tragedy that appear on Fool’s cover, Jackson finds his punk’s alienation and angst all grown up and tied to lived-in tales of love, loss and the mystery of art. The hard pop of “Alchemy” is the album’s most unique track, as it takes on the wonder of the aesthetic process and all that it’s held for Jackson to this point. That same process and its jumbled word play drive the catty, power-chord-pulsing “Fabulously Absolute” and the paranoid “Big Black Cloud,” the latter touched by Jackson’s famously graceful piano. In tune with the dominant superhero culture, the album’s title tune speaks to a champion protector put on earth strictly to make us smile. With that, Jackson becomes a hero of sorts, making sure a gentle, genuine laugh comes with his usually cynical smirk. —A.D. Amorosi