That’s valid. I’m still a new mom — she turns one Jan. 17 — and I’m only just learning about balancing life as an artist, mom, wife, sibling, daughter. I definitely think it’s trial and error. Some women go back to work right away, and those women are my heroes. I was so fortunate to get to spend every minute of Carmella’s first nine months with her before I went to Nashville to make this album. But Carmella comes first, and I will be there for everything she needs. Plus, I have a great team of family and friends — and my husband’s family — there to help me. It’s all hands on deck, and because I’m not living in California, everyone is nearby and close, which is great. So I won’t take all the credit. That said, mentally, it is challenging doing all the things I used to do, and now add ‘mom’ to that list.