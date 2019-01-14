Philadelphia shops, markets, and cafés have fully embraced CBD, the marijuana extract that’s supposed to help relieve aches, anxiety, and insomnia — all without getting you high. Nationally, the compound has become so wildly popular that it’s been called “the new avocado toast.” Locally, it has shown up in all sorts of products: ice cream, bath bombs, salves, cocktails, even seltzer water. And it’s skyrocketing the price of anything it touches.
Cannabidiol, CBD’s full name, is one of the 80-plus active chemicals in marijuana; unlike THC, the best-known of those, it has no psychoactive (a.k.a. high-inducing) effects. Fans have credited it with sometimes life-changing results like reducing stress, pain, and symptoms of various diseases. But the scientific and medical communities have remained skeptical. (The FDA has only approved it for treating rare, severe forms of pediatric epilepsy.)
Could the trendy wellness ingredient be worth the hype — and the money?
To find out, I tried an array of CBD products, all of which can be sourced in Philly (and often online). This list isn’t exhaustive — there’s plenty more options — but after these CBD experiences, I felt I had a pretty good picture.
CBD total: 250mg per 15ml bottle
Price: $35
Where to find it: Anthology Wellness, 825 N. 2nd St.
If you’re new to CBD and want a straightforward introduction, an oil-based tincture might be the way to start: Many users say it’s the best medium for reaping the compound’s health benefits. It’s also a frank introduction to its pungency.
Of the many products at Northern Liberties CBD shop Anthology Wellness, the 250mg tincture falls on the lower end of the potency scale. (It’s also on the cheaper side.) Co-owner Michael Beck recommends taking two full droppers of the oil — a mix of CBD oil and coconut oil — per use.
I followed Beck’s instructions, doubling up on the dose and putting the oil under my tongue. The first thing that struck me was the pure-weed taste, followed by two minutes of feeling a bit more at ease.
Unfortunately, there wasn’t much after that. Subsequent uses merely left a greasy, acrid taste in my mouth, and I concluded that the first time around was just a placebo. You could put this tincture in food or drinks, but if you value the flavor of either, I wouldn’t recommend it.
CBD total: 100mg per pint; 25 mg per serving
Price: $15 per pint
Where to find: Little Baby’s Ice Cream shops at 2311 Frankford Ave., 4903 Catharine St., 19 S. 12th St., and 3401 Walnut St.
Who doesn’t feel somewhat relaxed while eating ice cream? My experience with Little Baby’s coconut-based, agave-sweetened chocolate ice cream was pleasant, but I doubt the 25mg of CBD per serving had anything to do with that. And I definitely would prefer any pint of Ben & Jerry’s to its distinctly herbal flavor.
The chocolate itself isn’t rich or dark, but instead has a taste reminiscent of Yoo-Hoo. If the ice cream was offered to me, would I eat it? Yes. Would I buy it again at a whopping $15 a pint? Definitely not.
CBD total: 30 mg per package; 15 mg per gel capsule
Price: $6.79
Where to find: Penn Herb Co. Ltd., 601 N. 2nd St.
The closest thing to medicine, CBD gel caps are the easiest way to consume something that otherwise tastes like weed. If you don’t have any aches, pains, or insomnia to treat, it’s also the least fun. I felt like I was taking a Vitamin C supplement. The capsules went down with a large gulp and no discernible effect.
CBD total: 20mg
Price: $3.69
Where to find: Weavers Way Co-op at 8424 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill
Of all the products on this list, this sparkling water was the only one that made me feel worse. Halfway through the can, I started stressing out about having to finish it. In the end, the last bit went down the drain because the taste was so repulsive.
In what I presume was an attempt to mask the CBD, Dram flavors this sparkling water with lemongrass, lemon balm, lemon rind, hibiscus, and Siberian ginseng. The result tastes like a cross between fizzy Emergen-C and one of those cold-remedying herbal teas — the kind where you’re grateful that your congestion has weakened your sense of taste and smell. Unless you enjoy holding your nose as you drink, leave this out of your grocery cart.
CBD total: 500 mg per 1-ounce container
Price: $70
Where to find: Anthology Wellness, 825 N. 2nd St.
Scent proves to be a better facet of CBD than taste. This salve has a nice honey-meets-rosemary fragrance that’s aromatic without being overpowering. Made from a mix of beeswax, shea butter, extra-virgin coconut oil, and olive oil, it can be applied topically to painful areas or simply used as a moisturizer. While I don’t (currently) have any aches to soothe, I can attest that this works just fine as a fancy (if pricey) lotion alternative.
CBD total: 120mg
Price: $15
Where to find: Anthology Wellness, 825 N. 2nd St.
Sinking into a hot bath has to be one of life’s greatest pleasures, so this bath soak was easily the most enjoyable CBD product I tried. Whether the compound works or not, the bath itself will no doubt bring on a state of relaxation. Plus, the soak includes rose petals that swim around you in the water, a spa-like perk for just $15 — certainly a steal in comparison to some other CBD products.
CBD total: 10mg per package; 5 mg per gummy
Price: $39.99 for 30-count bottle
Where to find: Weavers Way Co-op at 8424 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill and 217 E. Butler Ave., Ambler
These gummies were the best-tasting CBD product I tried. They were reminiscent of Flintstones Gummies — a multivitamin masquerading as a candy, tasty for something that’s possibly good for your health. Again, I didn’t notice any effects after popping them, but if you subscribe to the benefits of CBD, they’re a pleasant way to consume it. The vegan, gelatin-free gummies have no artificial flavorings.
CBD total: 125mg per 5mL bottle
Price: $28.99
Where to find: Burman’s Health Shop, 3409 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven
Available in orange and mint, these oils (unsuccessfully) attempt to disguise CBD’s earthy taste with strong flavor extracts. I opted for the mint, which did provide a slight tingly sensation but is far from a breath freshener.
CBD total: 50 mg per 1.1-ounce bar
Price: $20
Where to find: Essene Market & Cafe, 719 S. 4th St.
As with almost all the products on this list, the price tag on this was a shocker. Sure, it contains 50mg of CBD, but at $20, it’s smaller in size than a standard Hershey’s bar. As for taste, the chocolate bar has a cocoa-nib flavor — intense, bitter, with strong earthy notes. It’s not super-sweet, but if you’re a fan of dark chocolate, it’s a serviceable after-dinner treat. Even so, I’d save your money for quality dark chocolate.