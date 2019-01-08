Cooper’s love for the Birds ran so deep as a youngster that he watched games with his dad during dinner — including the time the Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys to win the 1980 NFC Championship. The pair were “drawn together” by the team, Cooper said back in 2012, and “brought the TV into the kitchen so we wouldn’t miss anything” in that specific game. Over the years, favorite players have included Randall Cunningham, Reggie White, and Donovan McNabb. Cooper was even “happy when Andy Reid came in” as head coach in 1999.