Bradley Cooper may have lost at the Golden Globes on Sunday, but the Eagles win over the Chicago Bears had the Jenkintown native in high spirits on Monday in Los Angeles.
Cooper was spotted in LA on Monday, where he signed autographs for fans outside the TLC Chinese Theater, TMZ reports. When asked if Nick Foles is the best quarterback of all time, Cooper flashes back a smile. Ditto for the always-appropriate “How about them Eagles?” question, which a cameraman repeatedly asks the Silver Linings Playbook star.
TMZ also separately caught Cooper sporting a throwback Eagles jacket on Monday — though, that’s not a surprise to Philly locals, given Cooper’s well-publicized fandom for the team. As Cooper told the Inquirer back in 2012, he’s been bleeding green since he was a kid thanks to his late father, Charles, who died in 2011.
Cooper’s love for the Birds ran so deep as a youngster that he watched games with his dad during dinner — including the time the Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys to win the 1980 NFC Championship. The pair were “drawn together” by the team, Cooper said back in 2012, and “brought the TV into the kitchen so we wouldn’t miss anything” in that specific game. Over the years, favorite players have included Randall Cunningham, Reggie White, and Donovan McNabb. Cooper was even “happy when Andy Reid came in” as head coach in 1999.
Cooper drew on his love for the Eagles as star of 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, in which he plays Pat Solitano, Jr, a bipolar Eagles fan who falls in love with Jennifer Lawrence’s Tiffany Maxwell, a young, depressed widow. Set and partially filmed in the Philadelphia suburbs, the flick went on the earn $132.1 million at the domestic box office.
So, it’s probably safe to say the Birds’ 16-15 win over the Bears on Sunday was fresh in Cooper’s mind, rather than him having gone home empty handed from the Golden Globes.
Cooper’s A Star Is Born was nominated for five awards at this year’s ceremony, including best directing and best acting nods for the actor himself. In the best actor category, Cooper lost to Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury in Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody, while Alfonso Cuarón won for best director with Roma. A Star Is Born did, however, win best original song, thanks to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow.”
The Birds, meanwhile, are preparing to head into the NFL playoff weekend with a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Previously, in week 11 this season, the Saints trounced the Eagles 48 to 7, and are 8.5-point underdogs to win this weekend.