After high school, Wine took an academic detour and majored in math at Drexel University. Deciding that computations and algorithms weren’t his passion, he went to Temple University to earn his masters in Radio, TV, and Film. While at Temple, he snagged writing gigs reviewing movies for local papers, such as Broad Street Community Newspapers, the Pennsylvania Gazette, and the Temple Review. After seeing the positive response to his reviews, he knew he had found his calling. Along with keeping busy with movie reviews, Wine also served as a communications professor at La Salle University, teaching classes in writing and film, from 1979 to 2015 when he retired. Throughout his career, he has won three Emmy Awards for his work in broadcast journalism.