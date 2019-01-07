Who says Monday can’t be as enjoyable as Friday? A good bar special can ease the start of your workweek.
To attract customers on typically slow nights, Philadelphia-area bars, restaurants, clubs, and bowling alleys offer early-week discounts and deals on food, drink, and entertainment. We’ve rounded up where you can score half-price burgers, $10 oysters and rosé, discounted growlers (and Crowlers), free pool, complimentary salsa lessons, and more on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Take note: Several bars feature Quizzo or industry nights (for restaurant folks) on these nights, but we’ve saved those for future lists.
Forget Taco Tuesday (at least for now); the Northern Liberties craft beer/gaming hub serves $1 tacos stuffed with braised chicken, chorizo, sweet potatoes, and mushrooms, and more.
Noon to midnight, Frankford Ave. barcadephiladelphia.com
This Rittenhouse standby turns a case of the Mondays into “A Can of the Mondays” by discounting 32-ounce Crowlers (single-use cans) by 33 percent each week. Choose from Tria’s 20 drafts, and fill up to six cans with fresh beer.
Noon to midnight , 2005 Walnut St. triaphilly.com
Fuel up on fried chicken at Square 1682 in Rittenhouse, which offers two recurring Monday deals through football season (including playoffs). For $16, enjoy a spread of four pieces of fried chicken and two sides — think braised collard greens with smoked turkey, cheddar grits, and rosemary biscuits. Add a large beer for $9 more. We suggest you bring a friend.
5 to 10 p.m., 121 S. 17th St. square1682.com
Class up the start of the week with oysters. Chestnut Hill’s Paris Bistro & Jazz Cafe offers $1 East Coast oysters every Monday. The deal starts at 4 p.m. at the bar and 5 p.m. in the dining room and lasts until the bivalves sell out.
4 p.m. at the bar, 5 p.m. in the dining room, 8235 Germantown Ave. parisbistro.net
When the weather’s nice, Mondays at Martha mean bocce. But year-round, the Kensington restaurant and bar invites local vendors to set up a table and hand out free samples — whether ice cream from Little Baby’s, beer from Brewery Techne, vino from Penns Woods Winery, or fresh bread from Brooklyn bakery Bien Cuit.
4:30 p.m., 2113 E. York St. marthakensington.com
The South Street dive promotes meatless Mondays with a half-off deal on any of its vegetarian menu items. Options include Tattooed Mom’s vegan cheesesteak, a fried “chicken” sandwich with pickles, and Beyond Meat bratwursts.
Noon to midnight, 530 South St. tattooedmomphilly.com
Settle at the marble bar inside James in Center City and make the easy choice: the short rib-and-brisket burger. It comes with a free beer every Monday, whether for lunch or dinner.
11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1835 Arch St. jamesphiladelphia.com
Every Monday night, West Philly taphouse Local 44 welcomes a different brewery rep to hand out free samples during happy hour. If you like what you try, pick up some discounted bottles on your way out.
6 to 8 p.m., 4333 Spruce St. local44beerbar.com/bottleshop
For a decade, this Fairmount pub has offered a $6 meatball trio every Monday. Meatball ingredients vary each week, ranging from lamb and feta to duck with cherry mostarda, chicken and prosciutto, and the occasional vegetarian option. Choose which three you’d like to try from the weekly menu.
4 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, 2303 Fairmount Ave. londongrill.com
Grab a Monday drink at Bella Vista’s underground dive and you can also shoot a free round — or five — of pool. This open-to-close deal is smoker-friendly, to boot.
11 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, 831 Christian St. 12stepsdown.com
Burgers are even more marketable on Mondays at West Passyunk gastropub Taproom on 19th, which slashes prices on three burgers (beef, beet, and Impossible) all day long. Wash 'em down with one of 14 draft beers.
11 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m., Tuesday. 2400 S. 19th St. taproomon19th.com
The city’s oldest continuously operating pub serves half-price pies every Monday. Topping options include pepperoni, barbecue chicken, and veggies.
11 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, 1310 Drury St. mcgillins.com
Perfect your strike (or spare) at Juniata Park’s bowling alley, which offers unlimited bowling for $10 a person every Monday night. The deal kicks in at 8:30 p.m. and runs through closing time.
8:30 p.m. to midnight, 1310 E. Erie Ave. goerielanes.com
Spice up Mondays with (occasionally Harry Potter-themed) burlesque at this British gastropub in Old City. There’s a new cast each week, but every show is offered at a pay-what-you-wish rate between $8 and $15.
10 p.m. to midnight, 10 S. Front St. victoriafreehouse.com
Fill up a to-go container at the Whole Foods hot bar on a Monday afternoon or evening, and as long as the lid closes, you’ll pay just $8. This is an especially good deal, as most items typically go for $8.99 a pound (and a box packed to the brim on any other day quickly tallies up to $20 or more).
4 to 7 p.m., most Whole Foods locations across the region. wholefoodsmarket.com
Tuesday is high time for a G&T, or so Garage Fishtown declares with $5 Bluecoat gin and tonics. Relax with a round as well as some Skeeball or pool, and feel free to BYOF — Bring Your Own Food — too.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday, 100 E. Girard Ave. garagephilly.com
The Midtown Village whiskey bar/live music hub dispenses with its cover charge every Tuesday night and invites patrons to take the mic. Step lively: Time’s open-mic night tends to draw serious local talent.
9 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday, 1315 Sansom St. timerestaurant.net
Put on your dancing shoes for a salsa session at Old City’s Lucha Cartel, where fast-paced music fills the restaurant every Tuesday starting at 9 p.m. The event begins with a free salsa lesson, followed by a freestyle open dance floor. Margaritas are $5 as soon as the music starts.
9 p.m., 207 Chestnut St. luchacartel.com
Working on your material (and courage) for a stand-up routine? Head to the Rittenhouse comedy club on Tuesdays for a free workshop with established and amateur comedians. Give and receive feedback or work one on one with a seasoned performer. All participants get free admission to the open-mic show that follows.
5 to 8 p.m., 2031 Sansom St. philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
This elegant East Passyunk eatery offers a half-dozen oysters and a glass of rosé for $10 on Tuesdays. Show up early and grab one of the coveted bar seats for a cozy evening in South Philly.
5 to 10 p.m. 1537 S. 11th St. fondphilly.com
Bring your best poker face to Midtown Village’s gay sports bar for a Texas hold ’em tournament every Tuesday at 8 p.m. There’s no buy-in to partake, and servers sling $5 Stateside Vodka cocktails all evening long.
8 to midnight, 1330 Walnut St. boxersphl.com
Reap the benefits of Tuesday night at Erie Lanes, where each game is a mere two bucks from 9 p.m. to midnight. A rate that reasonable will leave you with plenty of cash for pizza and beer.
9 p.m. to midnight, 1310 E. Erie Ave. goerielanes.com
Throwback Thursday happens on Tuesdays at McGillin’s, where starting at 5 p.m. you can fill up a mug with a “throwback” beer for just $1. Options are never fancy, but a PBR or Miller High Life is the perfect match for 35-cent wings. You can add a $4.50 pickleback to your tab, too.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday, 1310 Drury St. mcgillins.com
Every Tuesday, the old-school Kensington brewer offers a different $10 growler special, whether one of its IPAs, a grisette, or another sudsy creation. Check the food specials section of the brewery’s Instagram account to find out what tap it’s tapped.
4 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday, 1710 N. Fifth St. stbenjaminbrewing.com
More places than we can count feature Taco Tuesdays, often paired with tequila or margarita drink specials. You don’t have to look far or wide: Distrito, New Wave Cafe, Bardot, Bourbon & Branch, Taproom on 19th, and Bottle Bar East are just a handful of the many options in the area.
Times, locations and prices vary.