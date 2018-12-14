Margera himself, meanwhile, was a rare sight. The skater only popped out intermittently to check on the party, sign memorabilia, and take photos. He did emerge from his house early in the day, carried by three people and appearing to be intoxicated, only to look around at nearby fans and throw up the sign of the horns. Later, he left the skate barn on his own, and found fans sitting in his $250,000 purple Lamborghini Gallardo.