Parents and other stakeholders in the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District will get their first chance on Wednesday night to ask school leaders about last month’s racial incidents that rocked Strath Haven High School — but they apparently won’t get their questions answered right away.
In an email sent out late afternoon on New Year’s Day, Lisa Palmer, superintendent of the Delaware County district, announced what she called “an informational meeting to lay out fact about recent incidents in our community” but said questions would not be answered in real time. Instead, Palmer wrote, responses will be provided on the district website.
In another twist, Palmer said that no photos, videotaping, or broadcasting would be allowed at the public meeting, which will be held in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. In addition to high school and district leaders, police from Nether Providence Township and representatives of the Media Area NAACP are expected to attend.
The unusual ground rules show the heightened sensitivity over December’s incidents in which a racist letter was dropped on the doorsteps of several non-white Swarthmore residents and a seemingly related photo of two youths in Ku Klux Klan-style hoods circulated widely on social media among the Strath Haven community.
The letter, which appeared on Facebook after several residents reported finding it, praised President Trump and Vice President Pence, and told the recipients to leave the United States, claiming, “There is now a law against filthy nutheads like yourself living in our country.”
The incidents prompted a large student walkout at the high school in mid-December and sparked investigations by both Wallingford-Swarthmore district officials and local police. Last month, Swarthmore Police Chief Brian Craig said that four female students had been linked to the racist letter dropped off at four homes. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office had joined in the investigation.
Craig said the girls — who have not been identified publicly — wrote letters of apology. There have been no recent updates on the investigation or whether any charges have been filed.
The letter, as re-posted on social media, stated that “Donald and his crew think its best if u pack ur bags tonight” and that for recipients who don’t leave, “then we will either 1) put u up for adoption or 2) execute u and ur kiddos.” The notes also include racist suggestions of moving to a “new Mexico city” and working in jobs such as fast food or prostitution.