The former president of Philadelphia University — who championed the merger of the school with Thomas Jefferson University, where he later became chancellor — has a new gig.
Stephen Spinelli Jr., 63, will become president of Babson College, an entrepreneurship-focused school in Massachusetts, the college announced Friday.
Spinelli, who got his MBA at Babson and co-founded the car-service chain Jiffy Lube before going into higher education leadership, will take office July 1.
“Babson has played an important and special role in my life, and I am really honored to be returning to the community,” Spinelli said in a statement. “While higher education is facing many disruptions, together we can set a vision that will enable Babson to continue to lead and remain a beacon of innovation."
Spinelli stepped down from his role as chancellor of Jefferson in May but remained on in emeritus status. He led Philadelphia University at its East Falls campus for 11 years. The merger of Jefferson — a health sciences university with large hospitals — with Philadelphia University, the former Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science and best known for its design, engineering, and health-science programs, was first floated in 2015 and finalized in 2017.
“Steve is a lifelong entrepreneur who has a proven record of success in business and academia,” Babson board of trustees chair Marla M. Capozzi said in a statement. “His experience and leadership abilities uniquely align with the college’s needs today and our vision for the future."