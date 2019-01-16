Toting a backpack and sometimes riding a bike, Daniel Greenstein spent some of the fall, visiting Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities, which he was hired last year to oversee.
He talked to students. He talked to faculty. He talked to staff. And on Wednesday, the new chancellor unveiled his vision: The schools must start operating more like a system, consolidate business and administrative operations to save precious dollars and open courses on all campuses to all students.
These moves and others, Greenstein said, are critical to the long-term survival of the system, beleaguered over nearly the last decade by dropping enrollment, less state revenue and ever-tightening finances.
“I’m not talking about making modest adjustments to our enterprise,” Greenstein, 58, said Wednesday in an address to the system’s board of governors, faculty and student leaders, university presidents and campus supporters. “We won’t tweak our way out of this.”
Just how the consolidation of operations would occur or how much it would save are among the details that need to be worked out over the coming months through meetings with faculty and staff, Greenstein said. He hopes to have a plan ready to launch in six to nine months.
His framework also takes into account reports from several groups of faculty and staff that have been looking at redesigning aspects of the system since it received a 2017 report from an outside consultant, recommending changes.
With the support of the universities, Greenstein would like to open up every course on every campus to all students, no matter which university they are enrolled in. That means when a student enrolls at one school, he or she would receive a course catalog with course offerings on all the campuses.
It means a system of universities that have largely competed with one another would begin sharing faculty, sharing staff and sharing students.
Much of the cross campus course taking likely would happen through distance learning, because the schools are spread across the sprawling state. But some of the schools, like West Chester and Cheyney - the system’s historically black university - aren’t far from one another, and students may be able to attend the classes in person.
To be clear, some students in certain programs already take classes at other universities than the one they are enrolled at, but Greenstein would like to make it policy across the board.
“If we’re really responsive to the needs of our students, let’s make our full depth (of courses) available to everyone,” Greenstein said in an interview before his address.
Other universities in the system include: Bloomsburg, California, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg and Slippery Rock.
Greenstein, who earns $380,000 annually, came to the system from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he had been a senior adviser. Before that, the University of Pennsylvania graduate served as a vice provost in the University of California system, which is more than twice the size of Pennsylvania’s.
In his address, he also proposed a greater focus on adult education, student retention and more partnerships with private enterprise.
“We must explore a whole new generation of public-private partnerships in virtually every aspect of our enterprise, and ramp up and professionalize our fundraising efforts, building whole new revenue streams,” Greenstein said in his address.
He also said the system must work with private and state-related universities and community colleges in Pennsylvania to find solutions to the larger struggle for enrollment that higher education is experiencing, given the drop in high school graduates.
“The limits of what we can accomplish are the limits of our imagination,” he said.