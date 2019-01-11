When Jessica McClellan was a Neshaminy High School senior and managing editor of its paper the Playwickian, she was the lone member of the editorial board who argued for using the name of the students’ “Mr. Redskin” pageant in print – and was harassed, she said, on social media for taking that stance.
On the fifth day of a Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission hearing on whether Neshaminy’s Redskins sports-team nickname is racially offensive, McClellan said as a high school student she never considered Redskins a slur. Now that she’s taking education classes at Kutztown State University, she’s changed her mind.
“Based on my education, I do not agree with the word Redskins anymore,” the 20-year-old McClellan on Friday said during a state hearing, held at Bucks County Community College in Newtown. She said she now considers the term a wrongful appropriation of Native American culture.
The college student’s change of heart echoed the larger questions at stake in the PHRC hearings before a state hearing officer – can this public airing finally bring closure to years of controversy over the Bucks County district’s continued use of a nickname that many Native Americans and others consider a racial slur, or is the community more divided than ever?
On the legal front, officials say it will be at least several months before the hearing officer and then the full PHRC determine if the nickname is discriminatory and, if necessary, any remedies are required. The fight could then drag on much longer if the losing side opts to appeal that decision to the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.
But Donna Fann-Boyle – the woman of Cherokee descent whose son was a Neshaminy High School student when she complained to the PHRC about the nickname in 2013 – said she believes the hearings showed that more people in the Lower Bucks County community are coming around to her viewpoint that the district’s nickname and related tribal imagery of the last 60 years is offensive to Native Americans like herself.
“I think from the discussion that people are starting to see it – and maybe change their opinion of the word,” Fann-Boyle, who testified earlier in the week, said Friday.
But the state hearing officer, Carl Summerson, said during a break that while he’s presided over other sessions where the dueling parties came to a quick settlement, that hasn’t happened in Neshaminy.
Summerson outlined a tentative timetable in which it would likely take three weeks for a transcript and then a couple more months for lawyers to file post-hearing briefs before he makes any findings. The full PHRC would then vote on Summerson’s recommendation, with the possibility of a lengthy appeal to Commonwealth Court after that. The hearing officer also noted the PHRC can go to the Court of Common Pleas to enforce its final order if it’s not obeyed.
The 8,600‐student district has continued to press its case that the Redskins name is a cherished local tradition that honors the bravery of Native Americans and doesn’t offend any students.
On Friday, school board member Stephen Pirritano of Feasterville, one of the community’s more vocal advocates for keeping the Redskins name, testified that the nickname “goes to the culture of our area – no matter where you look, Indian culture is a part of Neshaminy.” He added: “I don’t think it’s a racial slur.”
Pirritano was cross‐examined by PHRC lawyer Lisa Knight, who asked if he knew if the term Redskins referred to practices of scalping and harming Native Americans. He responded that a lot of different groups have been harmed through history.
On Friday afternoon, two top Neshaminy officials testified – Superintendent Joseph Jones and secondary schools head Robert McGee, who was Neshaminy High School principal at the height of the controversy. PHRC attorney Morgan Williams pressed the former principal on whether he considers Redskins a racial slur.
Said McGee: “I haven’t decided yet.”