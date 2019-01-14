Teachers in the nation’s second-largest school system went on strike Monday, drawing a line in the sand over not just pay but over issues that resonate in Philadelphia, including class sizes, school staffing, the role of charter schools.
Thirty-thousand educators walked off the job in the first Los Angeles Unified School District strike in 30 years. The educators had been working without a contract for more than a year.
School buildings will be open for the nearly 500,000 students in traditional public schools, and district officials have said that there will be some form of instruction, but there will be far fewer adults than usual to provide it, and no teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses, all of whom are members of the United Teachers Los Angeles.
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan is watching the proceedings closely, and urged all Philadelphia teachers to wear red today in solidarity with the striking L.A. educators. His union, which worked without a contract for nearly five years before reaching a deal in 2017, has a pact that lasts through August 2020, and will likely be back at the negotiating table sometime this year.
“I said to my members, ‘What’s happening to Los Angeles teachers is what will happen here; don’t think that it won’t,'” Jordan said.
While Jordan is optimistic the PFT, which has 11,000 members, can avoid a strike, it now at least legally has the option of calling one.
Under the state takeover that lasted from 2001 until last June, the Philadelphia teachers' union was legally forbidden from striking. (The PFT called a brief weekend strike in 2000, but classes were never interrupted; its last substantial strike, a 50-day walkout, occurred in 1981.)
In many ways, the L.A. strike is about more than this particular contract. It is, many education watchers say, about the under-funding of public education generally and the way traditional public schools have been tested and strained in the new world order.
The district, led by Austin Beutner, a former investment banker, says that it just doesn’t have the money for much of what UTLA proposes. California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week proposed more funding for public schools, but the union says it’s a band-aid, not a long-term fix that would provide students access to the services and staff they need.
Jessica Way, a teacher at Franklin Learning Center, wrote in a Facebook post that the strike “is about the slow collapse of the American public education system.”
“It is about 45 students in the classroom, lack of support staff and school buildings in horrible condition,” Way wrote. “It is about kids dying from asthma due to a lack of nurses. It is about pushing back against a system of privatization in our cities that has created a school system MORE separated by race and class. It is about the irresponsible underfunding of public schools in cities and rural areas all across the country. It is about Detroit, Chicago, and Philadelphia.”
For her part, Way, a member of the activist Caucus of Working Educators within the PFT, chipped in to buy teachers at Bancroft Middle School in L.A. food on the picket line. The WE Caucus is urging others to do so, too.
The district stressed that it is open for business despite the strike, urging parents to send their children to school, but it’s unclear how many children will actually show up.
L.A. teachers' salaries range from around $50,000 to about $90,000. Teachers want a 6.5 percent pay increase.