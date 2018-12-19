“Instead of having notions of justice that are imbued with an ethic of discipline and punishment, we need a justice that is filled with an ethic of love, of compassion, and investment,” Hazim said that day. “Once we re-conceptualize our notions of justice, we not only tear down the walls around us, but within us — as we become no longer resigned to the world as it is, and begin to imagine the world as it can be.”