A year after the Eagles dashed Tom Brady and Co.'s chances at Lombardi Trophy No. 6, the Patriots will get another shot.
New England is headed back to its third straight Super Bowl, where they’ll face the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3. The game will kick at 6:30 p.m.
Brady led the Patriots (11-5) on a 75-yard overtime drive that resulted in a Rex Burkhead touchdown to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-31, in the AFC championship game on Sunday.
That result came hours after the Rams' Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime of the NFC championship game to give the road team the edge over the New Orleans Saints, 26-23.
It was the first time in NFL history that both conference championship games went into overtime.
And both games were marred by controversial officiating calls. In New Orleans, the league office admitted to Saints coach Sean Payton that “they blew the call” when officials missed an obvious pass interference on the Rams that would have allowed the Saints to burn more time off the clock.
The Patriots were on the receiving end of a handful of replay reviews that helped them rally to send the game into overtime. Midway through the fourth quarter, officials overturned the on-field call of a muffed punt by Julian Edelman. And ex-Eagles coach Andy Reid challenged a Chris Hogan catch, but it was upheld.
Now, the Rams (13-3) will try to stop Bill Belichick and Brady from bringing home yet another title when Super Bowl LIII kicks off in Atlanta in two weeks.
Los Angeles will be led by Sean McVay, who turns 33 on Thursday. He will become the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history. At quarterback he’ll have 24-year-old Jared Goff.
Belichick and Brady, who, at 41, is eight years older than McVay, are playing in their ninth Super Bowl -- the most appearances by any duo in NFL history according to ESPN Stats and Info.