Estimates from SugarHouse executives varied for when their mobile sports betting app might be available in Pennsylvania from “hopeful for the Super Bowl” to “hopeful by the end of Q1” in 2020. The focus lately has been getting the retail sites rolling ... Initially, there will be four mobile kiosks at the SugarHouse. Technicians were still working on them Thursday afternoon ... The sportsbook at the SugarHouse is open from 2-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday. If all goes well with state regulators, it will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday in time for the first bowl games ... Because the food court is steps away, the waitress service at the sportsbook offers decent food options. A Geno’s cheesesteak wit is 10 bucks and domestic beers are 5 bucks, which isn’t terrible for a casino.