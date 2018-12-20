View this post on Instagram

Just want to thank the city of Philadelphia and the 76ers organization for allowing me to grow as a player here over the past 4 years. Thru the ups and downs I learned a lot here and y’all always had our back. It’s been a incredible journey and I definitely wouldn’t change it for the world. I built friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime. Now a new journey awaits and I’m thankful for this opportunity. Until next time Philly!!!