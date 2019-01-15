On the latest Birds' Eye View podcast, Jeff McLane and Zach Berman wrap up the season, talk about Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson’s end-of-year news conference, and look at some big issues that are next for the Eagles.
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman’s newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.
Find Birds' Eye View on these platforms:
iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | Google Play
Please help us out by rating and reviewing us on your preferred listening platform.