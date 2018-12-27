Aside from Darren Sproles’ 16-yard run late in the game to help set up Jake Elliott’s game-winning field goal, the Eagles weren’t able to run the ball against Houston, finishing with 57 yards on 22 carries. They had just four rushing first downs, including two in the first three quarters. The good news is the Redskins aren’t as good against the run as the Texans. They’re 20th in opponent rush average (4.6). The Eagles need to run better on first down. In their last six games, they are averaging an NFL-worst 3.46 yards per carry on first down. Rookie Josh Adams has cooled off. He’s averaged just 1.9 yards per carry in the last two games after averaging 5.1 in the previous six games. The Eagles ran the ball 33 times against the Redskins in their 28-13 Week 13 win at the Linc. Had eight rushing first downs against them. In their last eight games, the Redskins have allowed 5.0 yards per carry. They were gashed for 227 yards on 34 carries by Saquon Barkley and the Giants two weeks ago.