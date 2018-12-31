2. Nick Foles should be the quarterback through the playoffs – even if Carson Wentz is cleared to return. There’s no turning back now, unless Foles can’t play. Doug Pederson said Monday that he can. He didn’t go into much detail about what tests of Foles' ribs revealed, but he said he was “clear.” Foles will be sore, just as he was last week. But getting the late Sunday slot against the Bears should help a little in his recovery. The educated guess here is that Wentz is done for the season, even if the Eagles keep him active. And even if he’s healthy, he won’t dress. It would be a tough decision to make, because Wentz is (duh) better than Nate Sudfeld. What if Foles were to get hurt? But having the franchise quarterback as the backup wouldn’t be a good look. It’s been nearly three weeks since Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra. Pederson initially speculated that he would need three months to recover, but he later said that was probably an overestimate. Wentz hasn’t practiced since. I’m going to avoid the Wentz-or-Foles long-term argument for now. But short-term, the choice is clear. The Eagles are on a roll with their new quarterback, just as they were last year, however the difference. Foles hasn’t been perfect. He’s tossed three ugly interceptions in each game. But the Eagles rebounded each time, and he has been otherwise great. The offense has jumped out to early leads – something they rarely did with Wentz. Foles has effectively utilized top receiver Alshon Jeffery – something Wentz struggled to do for weeks. And the Eagles have just looked better overall with Foles under center.