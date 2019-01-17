— Two throws that Foles is going to be playing over in his mind for a while is his second-quarter interception on a deep ball to tight end Zach Ertz and a third-and-8 pass to Golden Tate early in the fourth quarter. Ertz beat cornerback Marshon Lattimore on a wheel route, but Foles underthrew the ball and Lattimore was able to pick it off. If he delivered that pass as well as he did his earlier 37-yard TD toss to Jordan Matthews, the Eagles would have been up 21-0. “You just kind of felt the momentum sort of switch just a little bit [after that],” Pederson said. On the third-and-8 pass, Tate got behind Saints corner Eli Apple on a deep crossing route. Right tackle Lane Johnson got pushed back into the pocket by Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, forcing Foles to move to his left. He still was able to set himself, but that pass also was underthrown. That one also likely would have been a touchdown if Foles had been able to get it there.