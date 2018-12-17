The 30-23 win over the Rams didn’t end with Foles holding aloft a silver trophy, but it might as well have. For the non-believers – and you can put me in that category – it was a puzzler, as are many of Foles’ starts. Compared to me, Thomas had few Doubts, but what can you say after a guy tosses up a lazy pop fly while falling backward and the ball still comes down in the hands of his receiver? Just meant to be? Perhaps, but it might also mean that aside from the Saints at home, there isn’t an NFC team without enough flaws to derail it on a given day.