The Eagles can argue that they’ve had it pretty rough this season. They waited to get Carson Wentz back in their third game, then lost him again after their 13th. They have been, for various stretches, without Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Hicks, Corey Clement, Jay Ajayi, Mike Wallace, Timmy Jernigan, and most of their starting secondary. They learned just how valuable Frank Reich and John DeFilippo had been in their roles as advisers and counselors to Doug Pederson and Wentz. That’s all true. That’s all fine. But that’s not everything, and that’s not why they are where they are at the moment: 8-7, needing, if they are to qualify for the NFL playoffs, not only to win their game Sunday against the Redskins but to have the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings.