Second-year cornerback Rasul Douglas, once an indifferent tackler, has led the team in tackling in three of the last four games. In that span he has 41 of his 53 tackles for the season, 36 of them solos. Right tackle Lane Johnson logged four of his best pass-blocking games, according to profootballfocus.com, as he tried (and failed) to make a push for the Pro Bowl. Jason Kelce, the team’s nerve center, has been playing like a man possessed.