2. Nick Foles is a winner. Do we sometimes place too much emphasis on a quarterback’s impact on wins and losses? Sure. They often get far too much credit or blame. But there just isn’t a player who directly affects the outcome of NFL games as much as the quarterback, and the Eagles don’t win Sunday without Foles. His record as a starter with the Eagles is now 23-12 (.657 winning percentage). I’m going to avoid the Foles-Carson Wentz arguments for now. If Foles is deemed healthy enough to play Sunday, I can’t imagine Doug Pederson pulling the plug and tossing Wentz back under center even if he’s been cleared. I wrote my column off the game on Foles, but space kept me from including other tidbits: Foles had several close encounters with Jadeveon Clowney before the Texans linebacker drove his helmet into the quarterback’s sternum on the final drive. Clowney strip-sacked Foles in the first half and later dragged him down to the ground by his helmet on a two-point conversion. The mild-mannered Foles went ballistic on referee John Parry. “I was a little upset and I shouldn’t do that, but I was fired up a little bit,” Foles said. Tackle Lane Johnson said that he leaned in close hoping to hear if the angelic Foles finally cursed. Alas, he did not. After the game, Foles left the locker room to get X-rays on his ribs. He didn’t return until long after most of his teammates had left. He was whistling as he walked past a few reporters, but he was barely audible. When he finally took the podium in the adjacent interview room, he looked stiff. He said he felt great and that he would be ready for the Redskins. I’m sure it was difficult getting out of bed this morning. Foles was asked about the possibility of Sunday being his last time playing as an Eagle at Lincoln Financial Field. He admitted that the thought crossed his mind and he visibly got choked up as he spoke. Foles wants to be a starter. He is unlikely the get that opportunity in Philadelphia. I can think of only one scenario in which he’s back next year.