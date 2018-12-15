The Eagles prepared for the possibility of a Wentz injury this season. It’s why they remained so invested in Foles during the offseason, resisting the idea of trading him when his value reached its apex and giving him a restructured contract with a $2 million signing bonus and incentives. Foles started two games to begin the season but hasn’t been seen on the field since. He’s effectively remained behind the scenes, buying time before he becomes one of the most intriguing quarterbacks available in 2019. Before that happens, he’ll have what will likely be one final stand with teammates aware of his capabilities.