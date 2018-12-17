It sounds silly, borderline absurd, but the Eagles are not dead. They might not be fully alive, but they are a lot closer to it than a team could possibly expect to be in their situation. A full appreciation of this fact might require more than a few glances at the standings and the remaining schedules of the rest of the relevant teams. But it really breaks down to this. The Eagles need the Panthers to lose one of their remaining three games, two of which are against the Saints, and the third of which is against the Falcons. That would leave the Panthers, who host New Orleans on Monday night, with eight losses. I don’t know the exact probability, but I would venture to say that the odds of such a thing happening are more probable than not.