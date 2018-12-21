Fipp’s special teams rose to the occasion in the 30-23 win. Besides Alexander’s fumble recovery, which allowed the Eagles to bleed 1:43 of the remaining 2:51 on the clock and force the Rams to use their last timeout, there also was an outstanding play by cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc to foil a fake punt in the third quarter, three field goals by Jake Elliott, another exceptional performance by punter Cam Johnston, who had a 52.3-yard net average and put two of his three punts inside the 20, a terrific job by the kickoff coverage unit on the Rams’ dangerous Pharoh Cooper, and a field-position-saving fair catch by Darren Sproles on a third-quarter punt that he had to sprint 30 yards to grab with Rams gunner Sam Shields in his grill.