There was something instructive about the scene, about the tone of voice, about the mentality it betrayed. In a way, it felt like another reinforcement of the lesson that the Eagles taught us last season. There is something different about this team, something that differentiates it from so many other collections of players that have passed through Lincoln Financial Field over the years. Against the Texans on Sunday, it took many different human forms. Darren Sproles, the aging and oft-injured running back, could have easily finished the season on injured reserve. Instead, with the Eagles on the verge of elimination from postseason contention and retirement beckoning, he returned to the field, where, on Sunday, he broke off three huge plays that helped position the team for the win. Nick Foles, the back-up quarterback turned starter, easily could have folded after a rough first quarter in which he was consistently off target. Instead, he produced another performance for the ages, shaking off a fourth quarter helmet to the sternum to author a game-winning scoring drive. There was Alshon Jeffery, and Zach Ertz, and Jordan Hicks, and a duct-taped secondary that had to contend with one of the sport’s most brilliant receivers.