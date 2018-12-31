That was why they stayed so quiet for so long in that locker room Sunday night. Six minutes left in the Bears-Vikings game, five minutes, four minutes, two, and there was nothing and there would be nothing from the Eagles until their reason to celebrate was final and official. They confront what is immediately in front of them and nothing more. It has been one of the hallmarks of this team for the last two seasons, and it gave the Eagles another glimpse, however small, at glory. They won. They got help. They’re in. The defending Super Bowl champions busted through that door Sunday, and now they have another shot to show everyone who they are.