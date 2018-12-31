Not that it was a tough spot or anything. The Rams were 6-0 in the L.A. Coliseum and had racked up an overall 11-1 start to the season before being shut down the previous week in Chicago. They would be looking to rebound in front of their home fans, and what better opportunity than against the Super Bowl champions, a team that had come in and beaten them the year before. And this time, the visitors would be starting Nick Foles for the first time after a 13-week layoff. No, it didn’t look all that good.