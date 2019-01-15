Foles is able to widen his field of vision now. There is no play coming in from the sideline and no certainty when the next one will arrive. If everything goes as the Eagles organization would prefer, Foles will not take another serious snap for them. That’s true even if some arrangement to keep him is devised, because it would mean Carson Wentz never misses another play. That is Plan A for the Eagles, and any notion that Foles’ heroics over the past two seasons has altered it is sentimental twaddle. Both Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman made that clear Tuesday.