The problem is that it happened for Foles with a far different team and from a position of strength. The Eagles didn’t have to play their way into the postseason a year ago. They merely had to finish the schedule and figure out what to do next. This time, on the fly, the team has to run the table in the last three games, or win two of them at the very least. Helping them is the fact that the rest of the contenders for the final wild-card spot in the NFC are also flawed, but the schedule is not their friend.