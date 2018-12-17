Pederson did not attribute to the offensive improvements to the quarterback change or how he calls a game with Foles. He explained that after the loss to the Dallas Cowboys, he met with offensive coordinator Mike Groh and said the Eagles must “condense the [game] plan.” That conclusion was reached before he knew that he would not have Wentz for the Rams game. They went over the new game plan with Foles, but Pederson said there were only a couple changes from their original plan.