“That's that mentality that Nick has right now, and he just wants to distribute the ball,” Pederson said. “He doesn't want any credit. He gives the credit to his teammates and he does a lot of good that way, a lot of positive and that's a lot of what a backup quarterback-- right now he's a starter, so he’s not necessarily a backup, but the mentality is you want to be able to come in and execute the offense and let the offense work. You don't have to be or do anything other than that and that's what you're seeing right now.”