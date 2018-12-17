“It was really emotional,” Foles said of his week after he finished 24 of 31 for 270 yards and one interception. “You hate for your teammate to get hurt. ... You go through the human emotions, I don’t care what ... I’ve done in the past, it doesn’t matter when you step on the field. It’s a new day. It was really dealing with the emotions, prepping as hard as I could, and realize I’m not alone. I have great teammates out there, all I need to do is spread the ball around, lean on them, and stay in the moment.”