For all the concerns about the hairline fracture that Wentz suffered during the 2016 preseason, the two ligaments that he tore in his left knee last season, and the injury that now ails him – a stress fracture in his back – the Eagles did not trade up twice to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick only to give up on him three years into his NFL career. They will take his health into consideration. They might adjust their parameters for any sort of long-term contract, just to protect themselves as much as they can in case Wentz gets hurt again. But make no mistake: When it comes to their future, they’re not going to choose Foles over Wentz. At the moment, actually, the safe bet is that Foles won’t be back next season at all. He would take up so much of their salary cap in 2019 that the Eagles are unlikely to keep him on the roster, and after two years of backing up Wentz, no matter how comfortable he might feel in Philadelphia, Foles himself might be ready and eager to explore an opportunity to start somewhere else.