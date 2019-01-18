This is about supply and demand, particularly the second half of that equation. In short, there might not be much of it this offseason. That’s a market thing, not a Foles thing. Foles has done his part. However you feel about the transmutability of his skill set, the facts are the facts, and they say here that he has won eight of his last 10 games, one of them a Super Bowl, while completing 70 percent of his passes and averaging 285 yards per start. Somewhere in the NFL, there is a place for that.