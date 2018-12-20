Sunday, the Eagles faced a Rams defense that owned the league’s worst opponent rush average (5.1). This weekend, they’ll face one with the best (3.6). The Texans haven’t given up more than 124 rushing yards in a game this season. In their last three games, against the Jets, Colts and Browns, they allowed just 2.7 yards per carry. They have held teams to 3.3 yards per carry on first down, which, like their overall opponent rush average, is the best in the league. They’ve given up just 29 runs of 10 yards or more, third fewest in the league.