To be clear, there is no universe, parallel or otherwise, in which the Eagles are a better team with Foles as franchise quarterback instead of Carson Wentz. If the Eagles' medical team and front office determine that Wentz’s back can carry the team for the next five years then, by all means, give him the $150 million extension he can take after the season. Apparently, the “stress injury” that “evolved” in his back over the past three months -- and cost Wentz a start at L.A., and another against the visiting Texans on Sunday -- might allow Wentz to return for the finale at Washington.