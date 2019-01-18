More, their arrivals with their respective teams were similar. The Eagles traded up twice to draft Wentz; a team doesn’t do that unless it plans to make that quarterback its centerpiece. The 49ers traded two draft picks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987 to acquire Young, who consented to the trade (he was threatening to retire) only because 49ers coach Bill Walsh assured him that Montana, who had just undergone a second back surgery, could not and would not play anymore. But at his first practice with the 49ers, Young noticed that Montana looked as healthy as a horse.